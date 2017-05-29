Use of unfair means by students in examinations has become very common. But the menace has assumed dangerous proportions now. Copying in examinations goes on unchecked. No wonder, here and there some invigilators are found helping students in use of unfair means. The evil is deep-rooted.

The system of examination needs, complete overhauling. In fact, examinations have become a farce. They have lost their meaning. Among the reform in the examination system, introduction of internal assessment, setting of objective type questions and delinking of degrees can be suggested. The purpose of holding examination is to test the ability of the students. Any system of examinations that does not serve this end is useless. The sooner it is abolished the better it will be.

ZOHA ZAHID

Via email

