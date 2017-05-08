Use of tobacco

Qumber Lal

Turbat, Balochstan

Tobacco usage in Pakistan is high among youth. As our country ranks top 5 countries with high usage of tobacco, about 100,000 people die annually from tobacco related diseases in Pakistan.

The substance kills nearly six million people each year, out of which almost 600,000 die from second-hand smoke. As a result, it is becoming a growing problem and a serious health challenge in the country. Tobacco products cause very bad impact on health of the people. This can produce diseases like mouth and lung cancer.