Use of mobile phone prohibited while driving

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid said that use of mobile phone strictly prohibited and must be avoided while driving on road. He urged the citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

CTO said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail. He said that tinted glasses vehicles would not be allowed and strict action should be taken against the violators. Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents. The citizens should cooperate with traffic police so that problems like traffic jam could be avoided, he added.

Meanwhile, An Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police arrested an auto-lifter who stolen car from area of Sabzi Mandi police station, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, SP (Investigation), Muhammad Ilyas constituted various teams team comprising ACLC officials to curb car theft cases and ensure arrest of auto-lifters.

One of the team including ASIs Noor Ullah, Habib Ullah apprehended a culprit namely Ismail Shah resident of Tangi district Charsadda. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to take away a car (VB923) along with his two other accomplices. Further investigation is underway for recovery of stolen vehicles and arrest of his other accomplices.—APP