Use of IT must for young generation to learn modern research trends: President

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that focus on Information Technology for stability of national economy was a must and use of IT was need of the hour to inform the young generation about modern learning and research trends.

The President stated this while speaking at Pakistan Mobile App Awards 2016 ceremony for persons with disability here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts. The ceremony was organized by Ministry for IT.

Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman Khan and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Dr. Syed Ismail Shah also spoke on the occasion.

The President said the government took many initiatives for development of information technology in Pakistan,adding that funds have been provided for initiation of different projects regarding 3G and broadband services which were benefiting distant areas of the country.

These steps, he said, would be helpful for the overall growth of the sector and would facilitate the common man.

President said IT Parks, Youth Training institutions and other relevant initiatives have added a plus in recent development of Information Technology.

For the purpose, he said that IT Education has been declared mandatory in initial schooling. Moreover, initiating training programmers in various technical areas was also an encouraging factor.

Similarly, he said delivering laptops and providing scholarships was a crucial step towards equipping our youth with modern education. The President said the government and IT Ministry were utilizing all resources to provide best facilities to the disabled persons, adding that disabled persons were part of society and serving them was our moral responsibility.

The President said these mobile applications had been prepared by the IT experts which could provide relief to the people with disability of speaking, hearing, seeing and other problems in their lives.

The President said that 15 percent of the world population consists of those people who were considered as disabled persons due to any problem. The President said Pakistan was a land of talented people but this talent was not being used in a proper way.