Use of force against students denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, terming the use of force and teargas shelling by Indian forces on the protesting students in Srinagar, Pulwama and other parts of the territory, as completely inhuman and undemocratic, the forum-led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that muzzling genuine voices has become a norm in Kashmir.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, students are protesting against the Indian atrocities and arrest of their fellow students.

“The use of violence and suppressing their genuine demands by force is against all democratic values and established norms of a civilized society,” a spokesman for the forum said. He said that Kashmir had practically been converted into a police state and “it is actually the Army and paramilitary forces which run the roost in Kashmir.”

“Any amount of brutality or coercion, however, can’t make the people of Kashmir to give up their just struggle,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement also condemned the use of force on students, especially female students in the territory.—KMS