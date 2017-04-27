Use of IT to ensure good governance: Ayesha

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that use of Information Technology for ensuring good governance is the top priority of Punjab Government which, besides resolving the problems of common man, is also playing important role for the economic growth of the Province.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of provision of free Wi-Fi Hot Spot Internet in Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan Telecommunication here today.

Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that land Record Management System, Computerization of Police Stations, e-monitoring system in the hospital, schools and use of smart phones for monitoring polio and dengue campaigns are such steps which are making Punjab role model for other provinces.

The Provincial Minister said that provision of Wi-Fi service and free internet at hospitals, colleges, universities recreational places and bus stops will prove another revolutionary step for the repaid development of the province.—INP