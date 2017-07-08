Use of chemical munitions in held Kashmir

THERE are credible reports that India was using chemical agents and precursors in Occupied Kashmir as part of its repressive tactics aimed at crushing the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. Discovery of charred bodies of Kashmiri youth from the debris of five houses destroyed by the Indian occupation forces at Bahmnoo and Kakpora in Pulwama, which were burnt beyond visual recognition, is a clear proof of use of chemical munitions and precursors to kill Kashmiri youth and destroy properties of Kashmiris.

In this backdrop, Pakistan, on Thursday, called upon the international community, particularly, relevant international organisations to initiate investigations into these reports. Foreign Office spokesman pointed out that, if confirmed, it would constitute a serious violation of international norms and India’s international obligations under Chemical Weapons Convention. Earlier, similar reports and witness accounts were reported by local and international media but regrettably no worthwhile notice has been taken by relevant global institutions and champions of human rights. We believe that this is just tip of the iceberg and the situation might be very serious as India has clamped complete ban on media reporting in Occupied Kashmir. It is also not allowing institutions like human rights organisations to visit the area and gather information about state of human rights in the conflict zone. OIC has also been repeatedly urging India to allow its fact finding mission to visit Occupied Kashmir but New Delhi is resisting all such moves. This shows that Indian authorities have something to hide from international community, as independent and full coverage of what is happening in the Valley would have blackened India’s face. International media and social media have also been reporting continued use of pellet guns by India resulting into loss of eye-sight of thousands of Kashmiris besides using Kashmiri youth as human shield by Indian troops. However, despite all this reaction of the champions of human rights is shameful. What an irony that civilised countries are even not allowing peaceful protests by Kashmiris to highlight their plight and expose Indian atrocities against them. In a highly deplorable move, Britain revoked permission granted to Kashmiris to organise a protest rally at Birmingham in connection with martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani. We would, however, urge Pakistan Government and Kashmiris not to sit idle and continue to prick world conscience, as truth cannot be suppressed for long.

