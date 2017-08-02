IT use can help curb crimes

Salim Ahmed

“Effective usage of information technology has brought modernization in Punjab Police and this has not only helped in curbing crimes but dream of smart policing has also been materialized.” Said by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz during a meeting in Central Police Office, Lahore.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) headed by Chairman Umar Saif, Addl: IGP Welfare and Finance, Shoaib Dastageer, DIG Establishment-II, Salman Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I, Syed Khuram Ali Shah,DIG Development, Kamaran Khan, DIG IT, Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Finace, Ghazi Salah-ud-din, AIG Logistics, Rai Babar Saeed and other senior officers.

During the meeting, ongoing IT initiatives of Punjab Police, particularly Front Desk Projects, 8787 Complaints Service, Human Resource Management, Crime Record Management were discussed and suggestions were made for further improvement. The IGP directed that a workable mechanism should be devised for monitoring of all current projects to provide maximum relief and to facilitate the citizens. He further said that cooperation between Punjab Police and PITB is yielding commendable results and it should remain continue.

Chairman PITB, Umar Saif, said that with the use of latest technology Punjab Police’s performance becomes better with every passing day. He also said that other provinces should adopt the same softwares and projects to cope with the requirement of modern age. He reiterated that pubic is getting benefit from modern system of Punjab Police, especially the establishment of Front Desk Project has removed many difficulties regarding lodging of FIR and seeking police cooperation in police stations. He said that after the launching of 8787 Complaint Service citizens are registering their complaints while sitting in their homes. He assured the meeting that dual backup system for FIR data is under process and very soon this project will be in action.