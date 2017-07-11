Use of brute force against women condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamruda Habib has strongly condemned the use of brute force against women by Indian forces in Shopian and Kupwara. Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the use of pellets against women and uncivilized language was shameful act of Indian forces.

She expressed concern over the war-like situation on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), where women and children are facing tremendous problems. She said war is no option to resolve any problem but will bring poverty and more uncertainty in the region. Both India and Pakistan should shun the violence to bring peace and prosperity in the region. They should start peaceful and meaningful dislodge process to settle the Kashmir dispute peacefully.—KMS