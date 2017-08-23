USDA, ICARDA train 14,000 farmers on water conservation

Staff Reporter

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in collaboration with International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA) have trained about 14,000 farmers for adoption of efficient technologies to preserve soil fertility and water conservation.

USDA under five-years programme ‘Pakistan water dialogue: diffusion and adoption through partnerships and action of best watershed rehabilitation and irrigation practices had also established 40 demonstration sites, said Agriculture Council in the US Embassy David Williams.

Addressing the inaugural session ‘Awareness training workshop for water evaluation, testing and treatment’, he said that 240 field days were organized under the programme.

The event was organized by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council in collaboration with USDA and ICARDA to provide and overview of water contamination issues.

The USDA in partnership with ICARDA had initiated two projects including water quality management and soil fertility enhancement with prime objective to achieve higher crop output, he added.