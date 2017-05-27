USCIRF annual report on religious freedom

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

THE US, the sole super power so far, has arrogated to itself the right to monitor the status regarding freedom of religion throughout the world, and take steps on the recommendations of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The Commission, created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), claims to be an independent, bipartisan, which monitors the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad. But in reality, recommendations by the Commission to the US government are biased that are made keeping in view the relations or cooperation between the US and other countries. For example Pakistan’s name is in the 1st tier list, whereas India’s name has been placed on tier 2 list despite the fact that repression and oppression on minorities in India is lamentable. And the barbaric acts, the massacre and genocide of Muslims in Indian Held Kashmir are too well known.

With the release of its 2009 country report on India, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had placed India on its “Watch List” for the government’s largely inadequate response in protecting its religious minorities. India earned the Watch List designation due to the disturbing increase in communal violence against religious minorities– specifically Christians in Orissa in 2008 and Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 – and the largely inadequate response from the Indian government to protect the rights of religious minorities. “It is extremely disappointing that India, which has a multitude of religious communities, has done so little to protect and bring justice to its religious minorities under siege,” said Leonard Leo, USCIRF chair. USCIRF’s India chapter had released the report to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the anti-Christian violence in Orissa.” However, since Narendera Modi’s election as prime minister, the situation has become worse.

More recently, state sponsored anti-minority initiatives like ‘Purkhon ki Ghar Vapsi’, a mass conversion jointly organized by Dharma Jagran Samanvay Vibhag, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal, ban on cow slaughter, lynching of Muslims on fabricated charges of eating beef, increasing rape incidents targeting all the minority groups including elderly Christian Nuns and ongoing brutalities, murder and rapes in IOK are just few examples of horrible acts against minorities by Hindutva centric Modi’s Government and its political allies. The question is why USCIRF has not placed India on 1st tier list when it admits that Hindu extremist organizations are involved in vile acts against minorities? The International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) requires the President, who has delegated this function to the Secretary of State, to designate as “countries of particular concern,” – the countries that commit systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.

In April 2017, US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) published its annual report on religious freedom in the world. The report made recommendations in regard to 16 countries including Pakistan for their deteriorated condition of religious freedom and demanded of US Department of State to designate these countries as Countries of Particular Concern (CPC). The report stated that “religious freedom conditions are marred by religiously discriminatory Constitutional provisions and legislations. TTP, Pakistani branch of ISIS and LeJ are continuously targeting civilian, Military, LEAs, NGOs and civil society including minorities. Religious minorities suffer from political and social marginalization.” It has to be mentioned that 50000 Muslims have been killed by the terrorists since Pakistan joined war on terror, and more than 6000 army personnel have embraced martyrdom. Looking at the figures, one can see that casualties of non-Muslims are a very small fraction of Muslims killed by the terrorists.

In 2017 report, USCIRF recommended that the State Department again designate the following 10 countries as CPCs: Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. USCIRF also finds that six other countries meet the CPC standard and should be so designated: Central African Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam. USCIRF has established a Tier 2 (formerly USCIRF’s Watch List) of countries in which religious freedom conditions do not rise to the statutory level that would mandate a CPC designation but require close monitoring due to the nature and extent of violations of religious freedom engaged in or tolerated by governments. In 2017, USCIRF places the following 12 countries, where religious freedom violations are severe but do not fully meet the CPC standard, on the Commission’s Tier 2 list: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, and Turkey.

The question is what is the position of religious freedom in the US? In January 2014 Pew researchers said: “America has harsher restrictions than roughly 130 other countries. Places allegedly more free than the U.S. include Serbia, Haiti, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.” Jay Alan Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), and a Senior Research Fellow in his report in 2012 had stated: “Religious freedom is one of the core principles upon which the American system of government is based; and yet religious freedom in America is under assault. Individuals of all faiths or none, and from all points on the political and ideological spectrum, should be alarmed at the mounting assault on the free exercise of religion and freedom of religious expression.” Today, the situation vis-à-vis treatment meted to Muslims is much worse, especially since President Donald Trump is at the helm.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

