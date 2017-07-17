USC Officials awarded Performance Certificates

Commerce Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Industries & Productions awarded appreciation certificates to extra-ordinary performers for the un-interrupted sale and for smooth availability of essentials commodities.

The ceremony was held in the Ministry of Industries and Productions. The Federal Minister for Industries & Productions Mir Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Federal Secretary Industries & Production Khizar Hayat Gondal, MD USC Wasim Mukhtaar and Senior officials of the ministry and USC were also present on the occasion.

The Ramadan relief package was successfully completed by achieving 90% of the sale targets amounting to Rs.18 billion during Ramadan. The Chief Guest said that Utility Stores is a welfare department that provides people quality commodities through its more than 5000 out-lets at affordable rates. The Federal Government is providing subsidy on various items including Sugar and different Pulses through USC.

USC is committed to provide quality and superior commodities on reasonable rates that also ensure price control at market level. MD along with his team is making untiring efforts in this respect. MD USC visited Zones and Regions across the country to encourage the employees and appreciated the initiative that enhanced the consistent increase in sale of the Corporation.

The purpose of this ceremony was to encourage USC employees. Federal Minister awarded appreciation certificates to officials of various cadres including Senior General Managers, General Managers, Admin Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Zonal Managers.