Usama Qureshi appointed new MD/CEO of Hamdard

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Chairperson of Hamdard Laboratories Sadia Rashid has appointed Usama Qureshi as the new Managing Director & CEO of Hamdard Laboratories with effect from February 1, 2017.

Usama Qureshi possess over 16 years of professional experience in general management, operations, finance, strategic planning and marketing. He served on various senior managerial positions and was part of the turnaround team in two leading energy sector organizations (K-Electric & Pakistan State Oil). Qureshi is the Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of Oasis Energy, registered in DIFC, Dubai.

Qureshi is also an active member of FPCCI and served as Chairman Standing Committee on Energy, Vice Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council, and Chairman of Pakistan-Bahrain Business Council. Qureshi has professional expertise and diversified portfolios with a degree of Masters in Business Administration.