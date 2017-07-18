Usaid holds graduation ceremony for IT instructors

Staff Reporter

Peshawar, July 16, 2017: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) held a graduation ceremony today for 50 instructors that completed a 10 day IT course offered by Cisco through the Skills for Youth Project. The instructors will go on to deliver the training to young men and women in Cisco academies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The training is part of the U.S. Government’s commitment to impart employable skills to 132 instructors and more than 3,200 students and to establish 40 Cisco academies at public institutions.

“The benefits of ICTs are not limited to economic development—it also enables a wide range of opportunities for social development, including improved access to education, communication & Information technology, public service and healthcare. USAID Skills for Youth Project has provided our youth an opportunity to choose a path towards stability,” said Ms. Razia Sultana Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir women University Peshawar.. Arshad Umerzai, Special Advisor on Technical Education to the KP Chief Minister.

The 18 month, $2.9 million USAID-funded Skills for Youth Project is USAID’s first Global Development Alliance-based activity in Pakistan. Through the project, USAID has partnered with Cisco Systems and World Learning in the private sector and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board to bring certified employable skills to the youth in KP and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The project is also working with potential employers to place the top 30% trainees under internships and job opportunities.