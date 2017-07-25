USAID helps Pakistan mango exporters’ access to new markets

Muhammad Arshad

USAID Mission Director Jerry Bisson, Monday, said that the US Government was determined to increase access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers, while en-suring compliance with international grading standards and export protocols. We want to make Pakistani mangoes as competitive as they can be in the international markets.

“We are confident that our partnership, through infrastructure upgrades, new tech-nologies and market opportunities will help increase exports in high-end markets, earning greater revenues for Pakistani mango farmers and exporters” he added while speaking at ‘Mango Gala’ here.

The “Mango Gala” paved the way for 13 mango farmers to receive mango graders worth more than $750,000, which will greatly increase Pakistan’s mango production and exports. Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari also attended the event to learn more about the Pakistani mango sector.

The Mango Gala showcased USAID’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s mango sector. The event also brought together public and private mango sector stakeholders to discuss export trends and explore new opportunities. Leading mango producers and exporters displayed Pakistan’s many mango varieties.

