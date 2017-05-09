USAID helps find practical solutions to Pak energy challenges

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director John Groarke, Monday, said that United States’ long-term commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector had help find practical solutions for the country’s energy challenges.

While speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a new research center at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), he added that new buildings would house academic programs that would help shape the future of Pakistan and set new standards for the success of both women and disadvantaged youth, especially in the energy engineering profession. The research center was constructed with the support of the U.S. government.

The new four-story, 60,000-square-foot building includes five classrooms, eight state-of-the-art energy laboratories, a seminar hall, conference rooms, a library, multiple office spaces, and elevator access for persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Asif expressed his appreciation for the assistance of the American people, saying: “The provision of better-equipped research facilities with assistance from the U.S. government is a testimony to our continued efforts and commitment to improving the quality of education in our country and solving our energy issues.”

Asif also thanked the United States for assisting in many other projects, including construction of two hydel and irrigation facilities, Gomal Zam in KPK and Kurram Tangi in FATA.

In collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the new research center at NUST is expected to become one of Pakistan’s premier sustainable energy think tanks.

NUST Rector Lieutenant General (retired) Naweed Zaman acknowledged USAID’s assistance by stating, “The role of USAID in the promotion of education is admirable. The center will help produce skilled graduates and set new standards for supporting success of both women and disadvantaged youth in the engineering profession.”

The United States, through USAID, is providing $20 million for the construction of four new research centers at Pakistani universities. This initiative is part of USAID’s larger $127 million investment that will harness applied research to find innovative solutions for Pakistan’s energy, water, agriculture, and food security challenges.