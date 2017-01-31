USAID helps boost nutrition, livelihood activities in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) nutrition programmes throughout Pakistan as well as relief and livelihood activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), have received a welcome boost from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace. The USAID’s contribution of US$10 million will be used to buy much-needed locally- produced goods, such as yellow split peas, iodized salt and nutritional supplements such as Acha Mum and Maamta for WFP nutrition, relief and livelihood programmes.

“90 percent of this contribution will be spent on local purchases, providing a welcome injection for local trade and economy,” said WFP Country Director Finbarr Curran, “in addition to boosting the government’s own food security and nutrition activities.”

The WFP supports the National and Provincial Fortification Alliance that works to ensure foods such as salt and wheat are fortified with micronutrients to help address nutrition issues. Almost 97 percent of the population has access to, and is using, iodized salt. WFP uses fortified wheat in all its relief and food assistance for assets (FFA) livelihood programmes across the country.

Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) activities aim to improve the overall nutritional status, health and well-being of the population. Through this contribution, children under five, who are at a crucial stage of their development, will benefit, as will malnourished pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, especially when their condition might adversely affect births or the physical and cognitive growth and development of their children, if not addressed in time.—INP