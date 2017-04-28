Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

The usage of religion as a trade and tool for personal and vested interests has been common in the Indo-Pak societies. Majority of Hindus in India and common Muslims in Pakistan have adopted the easy way of religion to achieve their goals and gains. For this purpose, they have been imposing their beliefs, faiths and thoughts on others by force. Laws are being made to protect their benefits in both countries. For instance, it is very informal to kill any Muslim by the Hindu mob with false allegations of cow slaughter. Several incidents have happened India during Modi’s govt to make laws to punish cow slaughters.

The innocent Muslims are being tortured and targeted by the Hindu cow vigilantes. Similarly, the misuse of blasphemy law in Pakistan has become routine. Unfortunately, a debate on this law considered as blasphemy too. Former governor Punjab Salman Taseer had been assassinated due to talking for review to stop its misuse. Last week, Mashal Khan, 23, was killed by a vigilante mob consisting of dozens of university mates in the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, by lynching for alleged blasphemy.

The gruesome and horrible incident prompted a nationwide condemnation because every Muslim knows that exploitation in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the biggest blasphemy. The law makers should come forward and ponder to curb tragic incidents on the name of blasphemy. The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his reaction to the murder had asked the nation to unite over the issue. I urge all the political parties of Pakistan to tackle the issue in parliament jointly because time has come to make Pakistan a peaceful, tolerant, non-violence and minority-friendly country.