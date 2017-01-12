USA Patent: Disclosing Innovation on Natural Rubber Extraction

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Naeem Ali and his Ph.D student Shomaila Sikandar at Department of Microbiology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), in collaboration with USA collaborator Dr. Katrina Cornish at Ohio State University, USA has published a USA patent (US 20160304830A1) on “Fungal treatment to enhance extractable rubber yield from plants”. The methodology of the present invention would help enhance natural rubber yields using fungal enzymes.

It could also be used in conjunction with presently known conventional natural rubber extraction techniques to enhance their efficiencies. Furthermore, the said innovative technique would help extraction of value added products from plants’ residues. The said methods can be used with minimal capital investment, and have greater implications in tires and rubber manufacturing industrial units and agriculture sector. This contribution would help create job opportunities in transport and related sectors at local and international levels.

It is pertinent to mention here that natural rubber cis-polyisoprene, with a molecular mass of 10,000 to 10 million g/mol, is one of the world’s most important industrial raw materials. Plant derived natural rubber is used in over 50,000 different products. There is a strong reliance on natural rubber for the manufacture of these products, primarily because synthetic alternatives cannot match the high-performance properties of natural rubber required for many applications. High performance synthetic rubbers also tend to be prohibitively expensive.