Jordan Morris’s late strike lifted the United States to a 2-1 victory over Jamaica on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. The United States captured their sixth Gold Cup crown — one shy of Mexico’s record seven victories in the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean. Morris sealed it in dramatic fashion with a goal in the 89th minute. Jozy Altidore had opened the scoring in the 45th, with Jamaica’s Je-Vaughn Watson equalizing in the 50th.

Related