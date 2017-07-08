US warns Qatar crisis could last for months

Washington

The US has warned that the crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors may intensify and could potentially drag on for weeks or even months. The US believes the crisis could “possibly even intensify”, Heather Nauert, the spokeswoman for the US State Department, said on Thursday. “We’ve become increasingly concerned that that dispute is at an impasse at this point. We believe that this could potentially drag on for weeks. It could drag on for months,” Heather Nauert, the spokeswoman for the US State Department, said on Thursday. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remains in close contact with the countries involved and will be traveling to Kuwait on Monday to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis, she added. —Agencies