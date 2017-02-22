US vows to assist Pak in dismantling terrorist networks

Staff reporter

Islamabad

The United States will continue to work in partnership with Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks, said US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale while talking to Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry herr on Wednesday.

David Hale condemned the recent horrific terrorist attacks across Pakistan and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasised that US forces in Afghanistan have worked closely with their Afghan counterparts to strike the very groups who have claimed responsibility for the attacks in Pakistan.

United States would like to maintain close ties with Pakistan and to use those ties to persuade Islamabad to change its policies towards Afghanistan, US lawmakers and a top American general indicated at the latest Congressional hearing on the situation in Afghanistan, earlier this month.

Although the hearing focused on Afghanistan, Pakistan was mentioned 73 times in this hours-long meeting on Wednesday while there were also dozens of indirect references to the country’s role in the Afghan conflict.

Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, set the tone of the discussion in his opening statement, saying that “succeeding in Afghanistan will also require a candid evaluation of America’s relationship with Pakistan”.

He disagreed with a suggestion that cutting off US aid to Pakistan would force it to cooperate. Every time he was asked about stopping US assistance, he emphasised the need for diplomatic engagement with Islamabad.