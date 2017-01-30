US visa ban will help only terrorists: Nisar

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Reacting over the US decision to ban entry of people from seven Muslim countries, Pakistan Monday said the US policies under the new administration of President Donald Trump will affect international unity against terrorism.

President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

“The new US visa policy will not affect terrorists, rather it will increase the woes of people affected from terrorism,” Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said, while speaking to newsmen.

“It will harm the international unity and harmony among world fraternity against terrorism.”

“There are around 1.5 billion Muslims around the world and only a few hundreds of them are negating Islam’s message of peace,” he said, adding, “Pointing finger at Muslims or Islam will benefit terrorists.”

On Sunday, a top White House official suggested that more countries like Pakistan could be added to the ban list of seven Muslim countries that already include Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.