US urges Pak, India to hold direct talks

Washington

The United States urged Pakistan and India on Tuesday to engage in direct talks for reducing tensions, as sabre-rattling along the Line of Control alarmed world capitals.

“We encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions,” a spokesperson for the US State Department told Dawn. “We believe India and Pakistan stand to benefit from practical cooperation.”

India claims that on Monday Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an army patrol in Kashmir and later mutilated their bodies. The Pakistan Army has strongly refuted the Indian allegation, saying that there had been no ceasefire violation or crossing of the LoC by Pakistani troops, so the mutilation was not possible.