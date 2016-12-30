US urges amicable solution of IWT dispute

Washington

US Secretary of State John Kerry made a telephone call to the Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday night in which he said United States was aware of Pakistan’s complaint against India’s alleged violation of Indus Waters Treaty, said a statement issued by the government on Friday.

“US would like to see an amicable solution to this issue,” Kerry was quoted as saying by the federal government.

The finance minister mentioned it to John Kerry that Indus Waters Treaty is an international commitment and it is the responsibility of the World Bank to make sure that India honours this treaty and the water rights of hundreds of millions of people of Pakistan are protected.

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said India’s violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would set a dangerous precedent for other countries to behave similarly, but remained hopeful that India would refrain from such actions.

The US secretary also reportedly appreciated the improvement in economic indicators of Pakistan.

According to the government’s statement, Ishaq Dar shared the latest developments in the economy and the Pakistan Stock Exchange and said that all economic indicators had improved over the last three years.

“The [Pakistan] government after having achieved macro-economic stability is now focused on achieving higher sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” he was quoted as saying.

The statement further added that Kerry congratulated Dar on the economic recovery brought about by the government in Pakistan.

The finance minister also congratulated Secretary Kerry on his statement this week on the Middle East peace process and Palestinian rights.