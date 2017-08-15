US, UK FSs felicitate Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson called the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday to felicitate on the 70th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan. He conveyed the best wishes on behalf of the US Government and the American people to the Government and people of Pakistan. He also congratulated the Foreign Minister on assumption of office as Foreign Minister of Pakistan and expressed his desire to work with him for achieving common objectives.

The Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Tillerson and said that the call on the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day was an apt reminder of the long history of relations between the two countries. He added that the United States had been a partner in Pakistan’s journey of development, both in the socio-economic and defence sector.

The Foreign Minister said he would strive in his new capacity to strengthening partnership with the United States. He added that the current leadership of Pakistan was committed to establishing Pakistan’s vital relations with the US. He underscored the need to build a dynamic and diverse relationship underpinned by mutual trust, sincerity and confidence.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan would benefit the most if peace and stability was achieved in Afghanistan as the success and sustainability of Pakistan’s economic reforms depended upon a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to work with the US once the policy review on Afghanistan is unveiled. He emphasized the political settlement for conflict to the Afghanistan as common objective of Pakistan and the US.

Secretary Tillerson extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister to visit the United States to carry on the conversation. The Foreign Minister also invited Secretary Tillerson to visit Pakistan. Secretary Tillerson accepted the invitation.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has felicitated people of Pakistan for its 70th anniversary of Independence.

In his message to Pakistan, Boris Johnson said: “On behalf of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, I wish the people of Pakistan the very best on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of independence. Muhammad Jinnah’s founding vision of a progressive, inclusive Pakistan is still something worth cherishing and celebrating, and Pakistan should be rightly proud of its culture and history over the last 70 years.

“The United Kingdom and Pakistan enjoy a close friendship thanks to the links between our people – particularly the 1.2 million British people who are of Pakistani origin. Whether on the cricket field, at Pakistani celebrations in the UK or through our strong education cooperation and support, the links between our two countries keep getting stronger. In 2017, the UK is celebrating these connections with a year-long programme of cultural events, exhibitions and visits.

“As we celebrate our shared history together, and look forward to a future with more links, more trade and more cooperation between the UK and Pakistan, I wish the people of Pakistan Jashan e Azaadi Mubarak!”

Throughout this year, the British High Commission has been hosting a series of activities and events that celebrate the strength and depth of the UK-Pakistan relationship.

Already this year, there have been several high-profile visits from the UK including Home Secretary Amber Rudd, the Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel, Foreign Office minister Alok Sharma and The Lord Mayor of London Alderman Dr Andrew Parmley.

The British High Commission is conducting a photography exhibition tour titled ‘Shared History. Shared Future.’ which showcases 70 years of UK-Pakistan cooperation in pictures. Most importantly the pictures focus on what the UK is doing with Pakistan to help build for the next 70 years – in education, health, culture, defence, politics, infrastructure, trade and sport. The photography exhibition tour has already visited Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi & Quetta and will travel to over 10 other cities in the UK and Pakistan over the next few months.— NNI