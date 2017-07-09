US, Turkey ‘in close touch’ in Syria

Ankara

The Unites States and Turkey are “in close touch” regarding military intentions in Syria, a top U.S. diplomat said late Friday.

The main focus in the war-torn country “continues to be defeating ISIL and ensuring that it does not pose a threat any longer to the United States, to Turkey, to Europe, or to other parts of the world,” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John Bass told reporters after he delivered a speech at an Independence Day reception in the Turkish capital.

“We continue to believe strongly that Turkey has a right to defend itself. And we do not support the use by any organization of Syrian territory to launch or plan attacks against Turkey,” he said.

Bass said there has been “strong daily contact, communication and cooperation” between the U.S and Turkey, and the other nations in the anti-ISIL coalition – a process he expects to continue.—Agencies