US top export destination, China top import source for Pakistan: Report

Islamabad

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2015 (FY2015) while China was the top import destination from where goods were traded into the country.

Out of the total $22.09 billion in exports, Pakistani exports to the US stood at $3.66bn during FY2015 followed by China where Pakistani products worth $1.93 billion were exported during the year, according to a Pakistan Business Council (PBC) report.

Top 10 Pakistani export destinations in FY15:

1. America ($3.66bn)

2. China ($1.93 bn)

3. Afghanistan ($1.72bn)

4. United Kingdom ($1.57bn)

5. Germany ($1.15bn)

6. United Arab Emirates ($0.90bn)

7. Spain ($0.78bn)

8. Bangladesh ($0.70bn)

9. Netherlands ($0.67bn)

10. Italy ($0.62bn)

Out of the total imports of $43.99 billion in FY2015, the imports from China stood at $11.02bn, the PBC report revealed.

Top 10 sources of imports in FY15:

1. China ($11.02bn)

2. United Arab Emirates ($5.73bn)

3. Saudi Arabia ($3.01bn)

4. Indonesia ($2.04bn)

5. United States ($1.92bn)

6. Japan ($1.73bn)

7. Kuwait ($1.71bn)

8. India ($1.67bn)

9. Germany ($0.97bn)

10. Malaysia ($0.91bn).—APP