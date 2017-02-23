US to foster trade ties with Pakistan: David Hale

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale, Thursday, said that the US was determined to continue working with the government Pakistan and private sector to foster economic ties and increase bilateral trade.

In an interaction with members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) Executive Board to discuss a wide range of initiatives and potential avenues for deeper economic and trade cooperation, David Hale lauded the SCCI’s innovative approaches in creating opportunities for the region’s businesses to grow.

“Sialkot’s achievements are impressive, innovative, and could serve as an example for other areas of Pakistan. America looks forward to working closely with Sialkot’s business community to develop models of economic success for application throughout Pakistan,” the Ambassador observed.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the USA had always been the most important strategic partner of Pakistan and we believe that the relationship between the two countries would further strengthen in future, considering the determination of both countries to collaborate in the areas of trade development, education, women empowerment and intellectual property rights.

SCCI President Bhutta thanked the Ambassador and his team for their hospitality and interest in cooperating with the Sialkot Chamber on issues of mutual interest. Following the meeting with Ambassador Hale, the delegation, led by its President, held a detailed discussion with Embassy officials from the Economic, USAID, Public Affairs, and Political sections to discuss potential areas for further collaboration.

The meeting focused on collaborative initiatives related to trade promotion, education, and exchanges, improving labor standards, women’s role in the economy, entrepreneurship, and agriculture. SCCI’s visit to the Embassy follows a mid-January visit to Sialkot by a US delegation from Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General Lahore. During the visit, US officials called on Sialkot’s District Coordination Officer, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan. They also toured the manufacturing facilities of the Silver Star Group.