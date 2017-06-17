US threatens to replace UNHRC for Israel criticism

Washington

The United States has threatened to replace the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) unless the body stops criticizing Israel’s oppressive measures against Palestinians.

“We are either going to reform this thing and make it reflect what it should be reflecting or we will withdraw our support for it,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told a House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday.

He said Washington would replace the mechanism with “other means” over its intermittent critical reports on the regime’s activities in the occupied Palestinian territories in specific and against Palestinians in general.

In the event US withdrew from the UNHRC, Washington would “approach human rights issues on a multi-lateral basis with partners who see it the same way we do,” he added.

In March, the Council passed a series of anti-Israeli resolutions, including a motion condemning Israel for its illegal construction activities in Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem al-Quds, and the Golan Heights, which belongs to Syria, urging states and firms to avoid ties with Israeli settlements.

Last week, the UNHRC issued a report, which offered to “advise and support” efforts to create a “blacklist” database of the companies working with the settlements so the countries seeking to boycott them would know them. Also in March, the United States said it was considering ending its participation in the Council over the body’s “bias” and “obsession” with Israel. In a speech before the Geneva-based UNHRC, US envoy Erin Barclay said Washington “remains deeply troubled by the Council’s consistent unfair and unbalanced focus on…Israel.”—Agencies