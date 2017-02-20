US think-tanks & lawmakers’ moves

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

RECENTLY, a report compiled by American think-tanks has been submitted to the Trump administration advising it to use isolation threat and hardening Washington’s stance towards Pakistan if it does not stop the use of terrorism in Afghanistan and India. They accuse Pakistan of betrayal and denigrate Pakistan’s military and agencies. They do not realize that Pakistan has been America’s ally for decades. In early 1960s, Pakistan had had even a close brush of being bombed back into Stone Age by an enraged Soviet Union after its military downed an American U-2 reconnaissance plane flying on its Central Asian republics. American military aircraft had taken off from Badaber, an American base near Peshawar, which American military had been using clandestinely to eavesdrop on Soviet satellite launching and missile-testing activities. Badaber was a no go area even for president of Pakistan.

After shooting down the plane, the Soviets encircled Peshawar in bold red and threatened of severe consequences. And what we got in return from American lords for imperilling our security so perilously for their sake – a snap embargo on all US military supplies, including spare parts for our military the moment Indo-Pak war broke out in 1965. Last year, US lawmakers Ted Poe and Dana Rohrabacher had moved a bill in September 2016 in the Congress seeking designation of Pakistan as a “state sponsor of terrorism”. The bill titled ‘The Pakistan state sponsor of terrorism designation act’ termed the country an “untrustworthy ally which has also aided and abetted enemies of the US for years”. Senator McCain had then emphasised that the legislation should not be seen as a deterioration of the US-Pakistan relations since the sponsors of the resolution were a small minority within the Senate.

US lawmakers Rohrabacher and Ted Poe have been highly discriminate in their Pakistan bashing. President Donald Trump should realize that Pakistan has been a staunch US ally in the past and US needs to review its policy which is causing the loss of strategic allies in the region. The subject bill was introduced in the US House of Reps by Republican Congressmen Ted Poe and Dana Rohrabacher; a couple of days after the Uri Attacks in I0K (allegedly planned and conducted from Pakistan’s soil). The bill directed the US Department of State to submit a determination whether Pakistan Government or its institutions committed, conspired, attempted, aided or abetted any of specified acts constituting an act of or support for international terrorism. The very next day on September 21, 2016, one Indian MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitted a Private Members Resolution titled, “Pakistan State Sponsor of Terror” in Indian Parliament.

On the same day, an anti-Pak petition titled, “We the People ask The Administration to Declare Pakistan a State Sponsor of Terrorism” was made online. The White House, however, shut down the petition later, citing inadequate signature requirements. When seen in conjunction, all the developments are indicative of a very well-thought out Indian plan to malign Pakistan Government and its Institutions (particularly Army and ISI), to discredit our immense contributions in War on Terror and to tarnish the overall image of Pakistan in the World. The worst case scenario for Pakistan could be an effort by Pro-India lobbyists to drag the proposed bill to the extent of submission of report against Pakistan (and that too as a leverage to force Pakistan on taking action against HQN, LeT and JeM etc). However, Pakistan should not be alarmed by this India-steered tactical manoeuvre.

But it needs to be countered and rebutted appropriately through diplomatic and all other available means. Despite Pakistan’s action against all militant groups without discrimination, the US has been pressurizing Pakistan into doing more. Lately, the US has started accusing Pakistan of not helping India in 26/11 Mumbai attacks’ investigations. The question is why the US has never asked India to indict those involved in Samjhauta Express tragedy in which involvement of Indian state actors has been proved beyond doubt? Why the US is not persuading Afghan government to hand over Mulla Fazlullah and scores of thugs ensconced in Kunar and Nooristan. In fact, the US, India and Afghanistan are trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating turmoil in Pakistan. They continue with their propaganda blitz to paint Pakistan in ignoble color by accusing it of supporting Taliban, which is a blatant lie.

As regards killing of Taliban head Mullah Mansour, the US had said: “Mullah Mansour had refused to participate in peace talks with the Afghan government, intensifying fighting since he officially took control in July after Omar’s death,” which was to justify the drone attack. Thus the statement that Mullah Mansour was against peace talks was absurd. Fact of the matter is that it was Mullah Mansour who had sent his team to participate in Murree talks, in which it was decided that substantive talks would take place in the next round. But the peace process was sabotaged by National Directorate of Security (NDS), which has had many pro-Indian elements who were inducted during president Karzai era, by leaking the news of Mullah Omar’s demise. Another objective was to create fissures in the Taliban during power struggle and naming the new leader.

Taliban commanders who were against peace talks were angry, and to appease them and to establish his credibility Mullah Mansour had to say that those who attended Murree talks were not Taliban representatives. There is a perception that the US targeted him in Pakistan instead of Iran or Afghanistan or in Dubai or Bahrain; the objective was to show to the world that Pakistan provides safe haven to Taliban leaders. The US is playing a dangerous game in liaison with India and northern alliance elements, who do not wish to see peace in for different reasons. Secondly, the US wants to keep the pot boiling to maintain presence of its forces in Afghanistan. Finally, Northern Alliance leaders have overwhelming majority in Afghan government, and they do not wish to share power with the Taliban; hence they try to sabotage the peace talks.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:mjamil1938@hotmail.com