US THAAD placing raises tensions in East Asia

Seoul

The United States’ planned deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) in South Korea has infuriated not only the neighboring North, but Russia and China as well. Moscow and Beijing consider the move as a provocation meant to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trigger an arms race in the region. South Korean people have also held protest rallies against THAAD deployment.

Michael Maloof, a former Pentagon official from Washington, said that the United States pursues the deployment of the THAAD system as a provocative act to push China and Russia to pressure North Korea.

The deployment of the THAAD system “is further escalation of an already dicey situation,” because “tensions are already very high and rather than trying to lower the threshold of military exercise, the US has adopted a policy, which has aggravated the situation,” Maloof told screen media.

Instead of trying to calm down North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, the United States has angered China and Russia through its enhanced military buildup on the Korean Peninsula, he added.

The radar system, he stated, “could be used as a bargaining chip by the United States to get the Chinese to put more pressure on Kim Jong-un to be a little more reasonable in terms of talks.”

The United States took part in the six-party talks along with North Korea, South Korea, China, Japan and Russia to find a peaceful resolution of security concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. These talks were held in six rounds from 2003 to 2007.—Agencies