US to test ICBM amid tensions over N Korea

Washington

The United States is preparing to test an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) following recent missile tests by North Korea, according to officials.

The US military will conduct the test of the Minuteman III at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Wednesday in what will be the fourth such test this year, the 30th Space Wing says.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” the Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The missile is expected to land about 4,800 miles away in the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, formerly known as Kwajalein Missile Range which is located in the Marshall Islands.—Agencies