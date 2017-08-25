US to suffer heavily if Pak withdraws soldiers from Afghan border: General Qayyum

ISLAMABAD: Senator General Abdul Qayyum (R) has said that statement of US President Donald Trump was disappointing because he has not mentioned the brutalities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to VOA, he said that American attitude has been discouraging towards Pakistan despite the fact that Pakistan has been rendering unmatchable sacrifices and services in war on terror as front line ally and had played role against former USSR in Afghan war.

He mentioned that at “present our military is engaged on border with Afghanistan and if Pakistan withdraws troops then it will be harmful for American soldiers in Afghanistan”.

He observed that US has not taken care of sovereignty of Pakistan in the past and if it will repeat past practices then ” Pakistan must raise the issue internationally”.

He proposed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to convene national defence committee meeting and send delegation to the US to address any misunderstandings if there are.

He said China has taken a rationale and wise view by appreciating Pakistan’s role in war on terror.