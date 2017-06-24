US strikes killed 500 civilians in Syria last month: Monitor

London

A London-based monitor says US airstrikes on two Syrian provinces killed 472 civilians last month, more than double a previous 30-day toll. The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday the period between May 23 and June 23 saw the highest civilian death toll in US airstrikes since they began in September 2014.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the Dayr al-Zawr. Another 250 civilians, including 53 children, were killed in Raqqah province, he added.—Agencies