US strategy for Afghanistan to have Pakistan angle

Washington

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has confirmed that the Trump administration’s new strategy for Afghanistan will have a regional context, including a Pakistan angle. At a news briefing, Secretary Mattis indicated that the new strategy could change the nature of US military engagement in Afghanistan.

Although media reports have suggested that the Trump administration is working on a strategy that may redefine its relations with both Pakistan and Afghanistan — this marks the first time that a cabinet-level US official has indicated that the review involves Pakistan as well.

Responding to a question about the new strategy having a Pakistan angle, he said: “You’re right to say that strategy is wrapping all that into a regional context.”

He said that while media speculations about the Trump administration sending close to 5,000 additional troops to Afghanistan “may turn out to be right”, the new strategy “also involves, perhaps, changing somewhat what the troops on the ground are doing right now”. —INP