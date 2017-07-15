US stocks rise following solid banking earnings

New York

Wall Street stocks moved higher early Friday following better-than-expected earnings from large banks, and shrugging off disappointing US retail sales data. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported higher earnings than expected by Wall Street analysts in second quarter results that showed the benefits of higher US interest rates, despite a drop in revenue from trading divisions.

However, share prices for all three banks fell, with JPMorgan losing 1.8 percent, Citigroup 0.6 percent and Wells Fargo 2.2 percent.

Banking shares had outperformed the broader market in the last six weeks, meaning that even better performance would have been needed to boost the shares further, analysts said.

Analysts are broadly optimistic about corporate earnings as reporting season gets underway in earnest. Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report an increase of six percent in operating earnings per share compared with the year-ago period, according to CFRA Research.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 21,578.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 2,452.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 6,290.91.

In the retail sector, Americans in June spent less on restaurants, bars and groceries, while the transition from department stores to online retailers like Amazon continued.

Overall retail sales fell 0.2 percent for the month to $473.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported, a surprise to analysts who had forecast an increase of 0.1 percent.—Agencies