US stocks rise ahead of British vote, Comey testimony

New York

Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday, breaking a two-day losing streak due to profit-taking and uncertainty over the British election and probes into US President Donald Trump ties to Russia.

Markets have been cautious all week ahead of Thursday’s general election in Britain that will influence the country’s negotiations with the European Union over Brexit.

The wait-and-see mentality also is due to testimony Thursday from former FBI chief James Comey, who was fired by Trump amid an investigation into the presidential campaign’s contacts with Russia and reports Trump tried to quash the probe.

Other market preoccupations have included a European Central Bank meeting Thursday, and a diplomatic row between Qatar and Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia. About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,171.13, up 0.2 percent.—AFP