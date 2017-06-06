US stocks retreat from records ahead of British vote

New York

Wall Street stocks retreated from records early Monday, amid uncertainty over the British elections and investigations into President Donald Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Analysts have cited the tightening of the British polls ahead of Thursday’s general election, with the possibility of a strong performance by the Labour party crimping Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy for Brexit.

Campaigning on Monday was dominated on debate over Britain’s counter-terror strategy after seven people were killed in central London on Saturday.

In the United States, Trump is under continued scrutiny ahead of congressional testimony scheduled for Thursday by former FBI chief James Comey, who the president fired last month amid a probe of his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Analysts cited these factors, as well as profit-taking, as factors contributing to the pullback by major US indices from the records set last week.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,181.17, down 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also was off 0.1 percent at 2,435.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped less than 0.1 percent to 6,304.40. This week’s calendar also includes a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.—AFP