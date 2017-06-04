US stocks end at records for 2nd straight day

New York

Wall Street stocks finished at records again Friday after a lackluster US jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve could take a gradual approach to increasing interest rates.

All three major stock indices ended at records for the second straight session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2 percent to 21,195.71 at the closing bell.The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to finish at 2,438.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 6,303.21.—AFP