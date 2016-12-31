US stocks end 2016 on weak note as tech stocks hit

New York

Wall Street stocks finished a torrid year on a tepid note, with Apple and other large technology companies leading the market lower Friday following a sluggish session. Analysts said volume was low due to the holidays and some investors were reallocating funds from stocks to bonds after a big rally in equities following the November election.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 19,770.85, down 0.3 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent at 2,239.45 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent.—APP