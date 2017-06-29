US stocks bounce as financials gain

NEW YORK:Large banks were among the gainers early Wednesday as US stocks rallied from a pullback in the prior session. Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were each up more than one percent ahead of a Federal Reserve announcement of the final stress test results which also is expected to allow large banks to boost dividends and stock repurchases. US stocks dropped Tuesday as high-flying technology equities slumped and Senate Republicans postponed a vote on President Donald Trump’s health care reform, throwing further uncertainty onto his agenda.

