US Special Rep to visit Burma, Singapore

Against the backdrop of North Korea’s firing of ICBM and deteriorating internal Burma scenario the United States has up-spirited its focus on the region to contain ‘affairs’ going out of control any moment.

The administration is rushing its Special Representative for North Korea Policy Ambasssador Joseph Yun to travel to Burma and Singapore, July 11-18, 2017, to a first feel of the regional situation and mood of the time.

The US State Department’s media note Wednesday said that in Singapore, the Special Representative Yun will attend the Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue (NEACD), a well-established, unofficial conference in which U.S. officials have participated regularly over the years.

The Note further says that in Burma the Special Representative will meet with senior Burmese officials. He will return to Washington DC on July 19, 2017, it concludes.