US speaking Indian language: Nisar

Social media promoting sectarianism

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has voiced concerns over what he said the administration of United States (US) President Donald Trump ‘speaking India’s language.

In the run-up to the meeting between Modi and Trump, the US State Department designated HizbulMujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist and slapped sanctions on him – a move slammed by the Foreign Office today as ‘completely unjustified’.

The Foreign Office Tuesday slammed the designation of supporters of the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists, terming it ‘completely unjustified’. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also highlighted the gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people” in India-held Kashmir (IHK), saying that Indian security forces had intensified their “brutal policies of repression” in the region, including the use of pellet guns, extrajudicial killings, rape, use of human shields, arbitrary arrests, undocumented disappearances and other forms of violence and curbs to freedom.

Nisar said it appears as though the blood of Kashmiris in not at all important to the US, and international laws relating to human rights do not apply to Kashmir.

Accusing the Indian government of serious human rights violations in India-held Kashmir, and of trying to paint ‘freedom fighters as terrorists’, Nisar said that Indian acts should concern every principled nation.

The interior minister said that deliberately overlooking ‘the worst kind of state terrorism’ in occupied Kashmir has not only adversely impacted the values of justice and international principles, but also laid bare the double standards of powers who claim to be champion of human rights and democratic values.

Nisar asserted that the Pakistani government would not compromise on the rights of Kashmiris, and that the struggle would continue until Kashmiris receive justice and their rights as defined in United Nations’ resolutions.

The interior minister added that the nation is united in sending a message of solidarity to Kashmir, and remains firmly committed to providing Kashmir diplomatic, political and moral support.

Meanwhile, taking serious notice regarding the promotion of sectarianism by the social media on Twitter, Facebook and other media, the Minister of Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan directed FIA to look into the matter.

The Minister warns user of social media to stop campaigns regarding the promotion of sectarianism in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the Minister directed the cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to trace the elements behind this malicious campaign and take strict action against them.

He added the country is facing multiple challenges at this time and there is dire need of national unity and harmony.

Religious leaders of all the sects to play their due role for inter sect harmony and raise voice against those elements who are promoting sectarianism through their nefarious designs.

He also contacted Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to prepare a strategy in consultations with religious leaders of all the Sect.

The recent campaign was started after the blast in Parachanar in which hundreds of precious lives were killed as many as injured last week. The people on social media are protesting about the silence by the other communities on the tragic incident of Parachanar. They are also complaining about the ignorance by the leaders of political parties by not visiting them on Eid –Ul-Fitar.