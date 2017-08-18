US soldier killed in Afghan operation against Daesh

Kabul

A US soldier has been killed in Afghanistan in an operation targeting Daesh group insurgents, commanders said Thursday, in the latest blow to American forces in the war-torn nation.

The death brought the number of US soldiers — who are supposed to be in a non-combat role in Afghanistan — killed in action in the country so far this year to 10, one above the tally for the whole of 2016.

“One US service member has died as a result of wounds suffered Wednesday during a partnered operation with US and Afghan forces in Eastern Afghanistan,” United States Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

“US and Afghan forces were also injured during the operation aimed at further reducing Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan presence in Afghanistan,” it said, referring to the Daesh group’s regional affiliate.

The wounded were later evacuated for treatment, the statement added.

Earlier this month two US soldiers were killed in Kandahar when a Taliban suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into their convoy. The deaths come as President Donald Trump considers sending more troops to Afghanistan to help beat back a resurgent Taliban and an increasing Daesh presence. US forces have been regularly targeting Daesh fighters in Afghanistan since the insurgents gained a foothold in the east of the country in 2015.—AFP