US skier Shiffrin wins slalom for 3rd WCup win in 3 days

Semmering

For once, even Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin couldn’t believe what she had just achieved.

The American reacted by holding her right hand to her mouth in surprise after a spectacular final run in front of 13,500 spectators secured victory in a World Cup night slalom on Thursday.

Shiffrin managed to overcome several mistakes and a 0.33-second deficit at the last split time to produce a resounding winning margin of 0.64 seconds.

To make things even sweeter, it was her third World Cup triumph in as many days.

‘’Today was really crazy. It was a fight,’’ Shiffrin said. ‘’I had a mistake and I knew I just had to keep going, going, going.’’

Enjoying a slim opening-run lead, Shiffrin comfortably beat Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia, while Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.54 seconds back in third.

Velez Zuzulova put Shiffrin under pressure with a strong second run, but the Slovak acknowledged ‘’it was not enough, again.

‘’With Mikaela you never know what happens. I am getting close, but I still need more training,’’ said Velez Zuzulova, who has finished runner-up to the American for the past three slaloms. After winning two giant slaloms the previous days, Shiffrin continued her dominance in slalom by landing her 23th career win in the discipline.

She has won all 12 World Cup slaloms she competed in since February 2015, having sat out five races with a right knee injury last season. That two-month layoff also cost her the season title in slalom, which she had won the previous three years. She had been far from clean in her opening run, coming close to missing a gate twice and being 0.1 off the lead before finding enough speed in the bottom section to beat Velez Zuzulova by 0.09.—AP