US shoots down pro-Syrian regime drone

Beirut

The United States shot down a pro-Syrian regime armed drone that was attacking US-led coalition forces in Syria on Thursday, a US military spokesman said, the first time the regime had attacked coalition forces.

US Army Colonel Ryan Dillon, who is a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting ISIS, said the MQ-1 like armed drone was destroyed after it fired upon coalition forces carrying out a patrol outside a deconfliction zone in southern Syria. Dillon said there were no coalition casualties.

Dillon said that earlier in the day the United States had also carried another strike out against pick-up trucks with weapons who had moved against US-backed fighters near the town of At Tanf.—Agencies