US sends huge weapons supplies to Kurdish groups

Ankara

More than 100 trucks carrying U.S. supplies crossed into Syrian territory controlled by the PKK/PYD terror group on Monday night. The convoy of 112 fuel tankers, covered trucks and low-loaders carrying military Humvees was witnessed by an Anadolu Agency correspondent when the supplies passed through Syria’s Hasakah province.

The United States had confirmed in May this year that it planned to supply arms to the Kurdish-led PYD forces and its Syrian affiliate of the Partie Karkere Kurdistan group.

PKK has carried out a terrorist campaign against Turkey since last 33-years and the groups is also enlisted as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

The PKK/PYD are is currently leading a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) which hhas assaulted the ISIS headquarters in Raqqah, Syria.

According to the reports among the weapons supplied to militants include 12,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 6,000 machine guns, 3,500 heavy machine guns, 3,000 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 235 mortars, 100 sniper rifles as well as 450 pairs of night vision binoculars and 150 laser illuminators.

Earlier it was reported that about 909 U.S. trucks had been sent to the PKK/PYD-held region as supplies. Turkish National Security Council has concluded in June this year that that some weapons sent to Syria had been captured in raids on the PKK in Turkey.

Meanwhile Turkish Air Force hit five targets in raids on PKK facilities in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the Turkish military reported. The official news agency quoted the statement from the General Staff as saying that “Monday’s airstrikes were launched following intelligence that a group of terrorists were planning an attack on a security base in the area.”

The destroyed targets included shelters and caves used to store weapons, equipment and other supplies. A separate statement said PKK shelters and weapons emplacements were destroyed after security forces came under fire in Hakkari’s Semdinli district from mortars and small arms.

In Dargecit, Mardin province, 245 kilograms (540 pounds) of supplies and equipment, including bomb making materials, were found buried by security forces on Monday.—PPA/AA