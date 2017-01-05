US senators table bill to name Al-Quds as Israeli capital

Washington

Three US Republican senators have proposed Wednesday a controversial bill to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel.

Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Dean Heller introduced the Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act on Tuesday after being sworn into the 115th Congress in Washington.

Similar moves by Republican majorities over the past two decades have been unsuccessful, but this time they are supported by President-elect Donald Trump, who repeatedly pledged, during his campaign, to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem.

The decision, however, goes against international law as well as the US long-standing policy on the city. The United Nations officially terms East al-Quds as Palestinian territory, occupied by Israel.

Palestinians have also time and again warned against any attempt to change the status of the city.—Agencies