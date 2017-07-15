US Senate sensors call for more election trail records

Washington

The top Democratic lawmaker on the US Senate Intelligence Committee says the panel will ask President Donald Trump’s oldest son and son-in-law to provide additional documents as part of the investigation into potential ties between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said Friday the committee requested the documents “as recently as this week,” after Donald Trump Jr. released emails in which he appeared eager to accept Russian government information that could damage the campaign of Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic presidential rival last year.

Warner has said he wants Trump Jr. and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to testify at the intelligence committee. “It’s very important that we have all of the appropriate information so we can ask the right questions,” he added.—Agencies